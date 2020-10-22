ODESSA, TX - Loretta was taken from this earth on Friday, October 16, 2020 by our Lord and Savior. She had recently moved back to Odessa to spend time with her daughter and grandchildren. Her story is one that needs to be told properly, so while she stares down and listens she hears that gorgeous truth she never knew, but I tried most of my life to tell her. Her medical problems gave her a difficult life, but she made the best of what she had. She loved deeply, and cared for everyone she knew. She was a strong woman and there are no words to explain what she went through for her children. She had a heart of gold, and always loved her Mom, Dad, and Brother, Larry. Her and her daughter Stefanee spent countless days together during Stefanee's battle with CF. Hospital visits, doctor visits, surgeries, treatments, and everything involved with battling CF. The only two men that had her heart was her son, Blaine, and her "handsome husband", Ricky. She accepted everyone and never judged you. She really loved her group of girls, Jody, Linda, Vicky, Annette, Kathy, Bendy, Beverly, Dixie. They met in Odessa when she was 18 in the '70s and they were inseparable. They bonded over Peace, Love, and Happiness . She was an amazing listener and a phenomenal



artist. Loretta loved life, and she knew her Lord. She lived her life well, but she loved to have fun. "If you obey all the rules, you miss all the fun!" -Katharine Hepburn. Loretta is preceded in death by her mother, Lavada Marshall, her father, Travis Marshall, her husband, Ricky Buford, her daughter, Stefanee Buford, her mother-in-law Ruth Rives, her father-in-law Papa Skeet Buford, Brother-in-law David Buford, Sister-in-law Katie Sue Vickrey and husband Roland Vickrey, Brother-in-law Charles Beck, friends Gale, Becky, and Sandra, and many other amazing peace-loving friends. Loretta is survived by son, Blaine Gilbert Buford, daughter, Briana Buford Dean, son Justin Dean, brother, Larry Marshall, sister-in-law Patsy Beck, daughter-in-law Jenny Munn and grandson Braiden Buford, grandsons Ricky Dean and Jay Dean, and many other extended family. There will be a celebration of life on Wednesday October 21, 2020 6PM in Odessa, Tx. We hope that you will join us & celebrate her life at 7988



W. Boles Rd. @ the pond.



