ODESSA, TX - Loretta Jean (Keller) Dobbs, age 84, went to be with her Heavenly Father on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at Madison Medical Resort in Odessa, TX. She was born on August 1, 1934 in Detroit, MI to Louis Keller and Emma (Enders) Keller Johansson.



Loretta was a beautiful woman with a strong faith in her Lord and Savior. She spent many years in ministry in Northern Michigan, traveling with her husband Kirby, singing Christian music. She was very proud of her volunteer work as the church librarian at the Second Baptist Church in Odessa and had a heart for sharing the word of God. Loretta was a school bus driver and was also a Driver's Ed teacher during that time. After moving back to Odessa, she devoted her spare time to singing gospel music for her fellow residents at Buena Vida Nursing Home. Loretta's passion was singing gospel music but she also enjoyed sewing and knitting. She had a green thumb and loved Irises, Roses and Gladiolas. She will be missed dearly by many and her beautiful voice will carry on in the hearts of those she shared it with.



Those left to cherish her memory include her son: Dennis Stout (Robin) of Austin, TX; two daughters: Paula Snider (Gary) and Nancy Minor (John), both of Odessa; brother: Louis Keller (Lynda) of Cottage Grove, Oregon; sister: Barbara Leonard of Grand Rapids, MI; four grandchildren: Jessica Dement, Melanie Lay, Sean Stout and Sarah Stout; great-grandchildren: Abrianna Dement, Kynlei Lay, Lorelie Dement and Bryndle Lay; and numerous nieces and nephews.



She was preceded in death by two former husbands: Kirby Blackwell and Robert Stout (father of her children); her parents and one sister: Emma Welling.



Loretta's inurnment will take place on July 20, 2019. She will be laid to rest with her former husband Kirby Blackwell at Trinity Memorial Park in Big Spring, TX.



In lieu of flowers, donations in Loretta's memory can be made the United States Department of Veteran Affairs or .