ODESSA - Lori Dunn Weeden of Odessa, Texas, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, July 4, 2020 at Medical Center Hospital in Odessa, Texas. Funeral Services will not be held in order to maintain the health and safety of family and friends during the ongoing pandemic, which would have been her wish. The family invites all to share memories, uplifting messages, and pictures to her obituary wall at www.sunsetodessa.com
. A private family inurnment ceremony will be held Monday, July 13, 2020 at Sunset Memorial Gardens in Odessa, Texas. Lori Weeden was born in Borger, Texas to Roy Lee Dunn and Clessie Murrell Dunn on March 19, 1960. She attended Reagan Elementary, Bonham Junior High, and was a proud graduate of Permian High School, class of 1978. She went on to graduate from Texas Tech University with a Bachelor of Science in Finance. She worked for over 25 years as a business accountant for B.B. Chemicals, Greenwell Energy Solutions, and Endeavor Energy Resources. Lori is preceded in death by her mother, Clessie Murrell Dunn. Lori is survived by her children, Lukas and Mindy Weeden of Round Rock, Landon and Kayla Weeden of Odessa; her siblings Les and Lea Blalock of Odessa, Roy Frank and Donna Dunn of Richardson; father, Roy Lee Dunn of Odessa; nephew and niece David Blalock of Austin, and Peyton Dunn of Richardson; as well as many wonderful friends. Lori's family extends our sincere thanks to the doctors and nurses of Medical Center Hospital. In lieu of flowers and memorials, the family requests that donations be made to Children's Miracle Network or The American Cancer Society
in Lori's name. Arrangements are entrusted to Sunset Memorial Gardens and Funeral Home.