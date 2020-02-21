|
IRVING TX - Lorraine Kathryn Bakke Leach passed away on February 14, 2020. Survivors include her husband of nearly 64 years, Duane M. Leach of Irving, TX, son Kedric Leach and daughter-in law Gwen of Las Colinas, TX, daughter Erin Pennington and son-in law Ken Pennington, as well as grandchildren George Andrew Pennington, Daley Ann Pennington, and Ellen Lorraine Pennington, all of San Antonio, TX, and son Evers Jason Leach and daughter-in-law Natalie of Tolar, TX.
Laurie was born on February 4, 1935 in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. She graduated from Washington High School in Sioux Falls in 1953. Soon thereafter she moved to Vermillion, SD while Duane attended the University of South Dakota. They were married in 1956. Following his graduation in Vermillion they embarked on their life journey, frequently moving while Duane worked at colleges and universities across the country. They eventually settled in Texas and remained there until her passing.
Laurie loved serving others. She was a longtime member of the P.E.O. (Philanthropic Educational Organization). Throughout the years she helped numerous young ladies obtain the financial means to further their collegiate studies. A wonderful cook, Laurie also loved entertaining and attended culinary school in Baltimore, MD. What brought her the most joy was the time spent with her grandchildren. She loved sharing stories of her own childhood, playing word games and having them join her in all the culinary adventures.
No services are planned. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to P.E.O. in Laurie's name at P.E.O. International Headquarters, 3700 Grand Avenue, Des Moines, Iowa 50312.
Published in Odessa American on Feb. 21, 2020