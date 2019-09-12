|
|
ODESSA - Lou Carter Roemisch of Odessa, TX.
Our beautiful Lou Carter Roemisch passed away peacefully in her home on the afternoon of Saturday, September 7, 2019, in Odessa, TX. She was a loving dog Mom, daughter, teacher and friend who left us far too soon at the age of 69 years.
Lou came into the world on Groundhog Day, in Durant, Oklahoma. On February 2, 1950, Wanda Lee Underwood Carter and Russell Boyd Carter became parents to a sweet baby girl, whose endearing nature shone early on. Lou's helpful heart found joy in her girlhood service with Brownies, Girl Scouts and Junior Garden Club, and she was smitten with every family pet dog. Hailing proudly from Odessa High School, she was a band member and faithful student graduating in the Class of 1968. Education was her calling and she attended Texas Women's University and earned a Bachelor's Degree in Elementary Education. This began her 32 years of devotion to teaching. Her students, friends and co-workers share a common thread of admiration for Ms. Roemisch saying that she was an incredibly kind and gracious woman always dawning a smile and a helping hand.
Anyone who met Lou knew she lived to be a dog Mom, doggie stroller and all. If you worked with Lou, you've partaken of the famous ham sliders and no doubt learned of her fondness (obsession) for reading. Everyone who knew Lou could see how much she adored her Mother... her very best friend and confidante. What you may not know about Lou is that she was a member of the Chickasaw Indian Nation, she supported missionary work in India and in the 2007-2008 school year she was awarded Blackshear Elementary's Outstanding Teacher of the Year. Lou Carter Roemisch was a great lady, loved by all.
Lou is survived by two loving Aunts, several cousins, many hundreds of students, a family of fellow teachers and friends from Blackshear Elementary School in Odessa, TX, and her friend, Judy Wallum also of Odessa, TX. She is preceded in death by her mother, her father and her last family pet and furry friend, Molly.
A Funeral Service will be at 10:00 AM, Saturday, September 14, 2019 at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Lynn Money officiating. Interment immediately following the service at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Visitation is from 6:30-8:00 PM, Friday, September 13, 2019 at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home.
Memorials may be sent to Odessa Christian School or Midland Christian School.
Arrangements are entrusted to Sunset Memorial gardens and Funeral Home. To send family condolences pleas sign her guestbook at www.sunsetodessa.com.
Published in Odessa American on Sept. 12, 2019