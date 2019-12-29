Odessa American Obituaries
Louis Harper Jr. Obituary
ODESSA - Louis Harper, Jr., 82, of Odessa, passed away Thursday, December 19, 2019. He was born March 2, 1937 in Colorado City, TX to the late Effie Eula Shepherd and Arthur Louis Harper.

He loved old cars and in his younger years, he enjoyed racing. He grew up on a farm and learned to love horses from an early age. Louis also enjoyed spending time playing his guitar.

He leaves behind his lovely companion, Sandra Patterson of Odessa; daughter, Teresa Roberson and husband Eric of Lovington, NM; two grandchildren; three great grandchildren; and two great-great grandchildren.

Louis is preceded in death by his parents.

Visitation will be Sunday, December 29, 2019 from 11 AM - 3 PM at Frank Wilson Funeral Directors. Graveside services will be Monday, December 30, 2019 at 2 PM at the Rose Hill section of Ector County Cemetery with Pastor Jimmy Braswell officiating.
Published in Odessa American on Dec. 29, 2019
