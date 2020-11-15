ODESSA - Our beloved "Gigi", Louise Walker, passed from this world November 11, 2020, surrounded by both of her children, Becky Stanford and Randy Walker and their spouses. Louise Walker was born in Loraine, Texas, to Hugh and Susie Hallmark on December 6, 1923. She attended Loraine High School and then graduated from Texas Tech University with a Bachelor of Arts Degree in 1945. Louise married T.C. (Johnny) Walker on July 20, 1946 in Sweetwater, Texas at Highland Heights Methodist Church, officiated by J.E. Shewbert. Upon Johnny's discharge from the Army Air Force, they moved to Odessa where she raised her two children and taught 3rd and 4th grade students for 17 years at St. John's Episcopal School. Louise and Johnny enjoyed their summers in Creede, Colorado, fishing and exploring the Rocky Mountains, and visiting new friends made along the way. Louise was a life-long member of Highland Methodist Church in Odessa. Louise was a loving and encouraging grandmother to her two granddaughters, Jordan and Allison, who called her Gigi, which she proudly claimed for the last 39 years of her life. Gigi was always interested in the girls' activities and would travel miles to attend specials events and award days. Louise is preceded in death by her husband, T.C. (Johnny) Walker; her two brothers, John Milton Hallmark and Edwin Paul Hallmark. She is survived by her son, Randy Walker and wife Kathy of Montgomery, Texas; and her daughter, Becky Stanford and husband Bill of Odessa, Texas. Also surviving Louise are her two granddaughters, Dr. Jordan Kemere and husband Caleb of Houston, Texas, and Allison Wendt of Odessa, Texas; and her two great-grandchildren, Josiah and Lydia Kemere of Houston, Texas. Louise fulfilled many promises to her children, Becky and Randy. Those promises to them of never-ceasing unconditional love, kindness, encourage, and passionately praying the Gospel of Christ into their lives were fulfilled daily. But the greatest promise of all was fulfilled in her life through Christ's words of "that whoever believes in Him shall not perish but have eternal life." Whoever believes in Him will not be disappointed. Her favorite scripture was Psalms 42:11; "Put your hope in God, for I will yet praise Him, my Savior and my God." There will be a private graveside service held at Sunset Memorial Gardens in Odessa, Texas. The family would also like to extend a heartfelt thanks to the staff of Hospice of Midland. Words cannot describe our gratitude. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Hospice of Midland or Highland Methodist Church of Odessa, Texas, in honor of Louise Walker. Arrangements are entrusted to Sunset Memorial Gardens and Funeral Home. To send condolences to the family, please sign her guestbook at www.sunsetodessa.com
