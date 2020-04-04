|
|
ABILENE - Loweta Joy Wreyford McMurrain, age 87, of Abilene, Texas passed from this life to her heavenly home on Wednesday, April 1, 2020 in Abilene. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, April 6, 2020 at the Bailey Howard Funeral Home Chapel in Clyde with Dr. Toby Henson officiating. A private burial will follow in the Texas State Veterans Cemetery at Abilene. Visitation will be held from 2:00 until 4:00 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Loweta was born in Rotchester, Texas, to Jim and Metha Wreyford, on December 31, 1932. She went to Midland High School where she excelled in drama, tumbling and math. She married William L. McMurrain, May 30, 1950, making this year their 70th anniversary. She was a devoted wife, mother, sister, and friend. She loved sewing, painting, fishing, and cooking. She was an avid reader of Christian novels and visited her church library constantly. Some of her favorite memories were fishing with her husband and drinking coffee on the porch with her family and friends. She dreamed of one day having the most angelic voice and singing with the choir in Heaven.
Loweta is preceded in death by parents, Jim and Metha Wreyford; brothers, Cecil Wreyford, Herald Wreyford, and Jimmy Wreyford; and sister, Mildred Timmons.
She is survived by her beloved husband, William Lamar McMurrain; sister, Patsy Turnbow; daughter, Vicky McMurrain Williams; son, Robert Charles McMurrain and wife, Twana; grandsons, Larry Williams and Robert Charles McMurrain Jr.; granddaughters, Sunny Bradshaw and husband, Jason, Joy Williams, and Misty McMurrain; great granddaughters, Bailey and Taylor Bradshaw, Serenity Williams, and Jacinda McMurrain.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations be made to First Baptist Church of Clyde, PO Box 600 Clyde, Texas, 79510, in memory of Loweta McMurrain.
Online condolences may be made at www.baileyhowardfuneralhome.com
Published in Odessa American on Apr. 4, 2020