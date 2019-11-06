|
ODESSA - Loyd W "Pops" Little was born on March 08, 1937 to Euladene and Earl Little in Clovis NM . He died on October 28 at his residence. Loyd was a proud veteran of the United States Army and a retired operator from Continental Trailways. Loyd was raised in a loving family of two sisters: Fran and Gloria and four brothers: Earl (deceased), Ray, Jim and Ken. Loyd and his wife Margaret Earle had 2 children: Becky Adcock and Lloyd Wayne Little Jr. Loyd married Jenny Lou Braziel in 1967 and gained a daughter and son from another father: Peggy Dean and Thom Powell. Loyd had aspired to be a preacher when he was much younger, and he was faithful to our Lord and savior throughout his 82 years of life. In addition to his brothers and sisters and his children, Loyd is survived by his best friend Missy the wonder dog, granddaughters Sara Kate Billingsley, Taylor Adcock Beaman, Lauran Adcock, grandson Maverick Beaman, son-in-law Ken Dean for 29 years, a special niece Deanna Johnson, and a friend that always showed him kindness, Susan Dean. A private memorial service will be held in Ruidoso for Pops.
