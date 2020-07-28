ODESSA - Lucia Gomez 70, of Odessa passed away at her home on Wednesday, July 22nd. She was born on June 28th, 1950 to Mary Sanchez and Juan Ramirez in Pecos, TX. She is survived by her husband, Bartolo Gomez of 55 years; her son, Bart Jr and his wife Yvette, her daughter Virginia and her partner Richard, her daughter JoAmber and her partner Rey, 7 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren; brothers; Larry Sanchez Sr., Ray Sanchez, Ysabel Munoz; her sisters; Grace Rosales and Vee-Vee Guitirrez, and prior to his passing, her best friend and dog, Charlie.She is preceded in death by her daughter, Amy Gomez, one sister and 4 brother.Arrangements are under the direction of Odessa Funeral Home. Viewing will be held Monday, 11am-3pm and Tuesday, 4-9pm. A service of remembrance will be held on Wednesday, July 29th at 10am. Her burial will be held at Monahans Memorial Cemetery in Monahans TX at 12 noon.