ODESSA - Luciano Perez Chavez died on June 9, 2019, at 76 years of age, at La Buena Vida Nursing home in Odessa, Texas. Luciano was born September 28, 1942 in Balleza, Chihuahua, Mexico, La Magdalena. Luciano was proceeded in death by his parents Emilia Perez de Chavez and Jose Chavez, his siblings Crecencio, Paulino, and Emilia Chavez, his stepson Leeroy Espinoza, and nephew Ever Chavez Junior.



Luciano was survived by his wife of 42 years, Manuela Espinoza Chavez of Odessa, TX, his daughter-in-law Criselda Espinoza and her 3 children of Odessa, TX, his stepdaughter Delia Assih and her husband Koffi Assih of Jefferson City, MO, special daughter Shari Ridenhour and her husband Michael Ridenhour of Jefferson City, MO, his daughter Barbara Chavez and her children Orlando Chavez, Luciana Chavez, and Jerry Spurgeon of St. James, MO, sister Arcadia Gallegos of Odessa, TX, brother Elfego Chavez and his wife Consuelo Chavez of Keenesburg, CO, brother Edubijes Chavez and wife Martha Chavez of Odessa, TX, sister Manuela Chavez de Armendarez and her husband Baltazar Armendarez of Frederick, CO, sister Juanita Chavez and husband Ever Chavez of Brighton, CO, sister Estella Chavez de Garcia and husband Pablo Garcia of Oxnard, CA, and sister Ramona Olivas and her husband Odilon Olivas of Denver, CO.



Luciano did not speak English or have a formal education but worked all his life to earn a humble income, in the oil fields of Texas and on the poultry farms of Colorado.



Luciano was baptized and was a member of Solid Rock Christian Church in St. James, MO under the leadership of minister Craig Rippy.



Funeral Service will be held at 1:00 pm on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at Martinez Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Melissa Licon officiating. Burial will follow at Ector County Cemetery in Odessa II Section. Arrangements are under Martinez Funeral Home and Crematory.