|
|
ODESSA - Lucy Ceniceros Chavez died peacefully in Odessa, TX at the age of 62.
Lucy is survived by her husband, Gabriel; children Jennifer Ornelas and husband Robert, Isaiah Chavez and wife Hannah; grandchildren Elijah, Ian, Josiah, Mia and Kai; Brothers, Raul and wife Carlotta Ceniceros of Sorrento, FL; Adan and Beatrice Ceniceros of Odessa, TX; Sisters, Nati and husband Gabriel Natividad, Eva and husband Raul Pena, Maggie and husband James Ramirez of Midland, TX, Florence and husband Julian, Sara Velasquez, Corina and husband Roy Rodriguez and Raquel and Doyle Shoemaker all of Odessa, TX. She is preceded in death by her parents Pablo and Antonia Ceniceros, sister Noemi and Daniel Andrade and brother Juan Ceniceros.
Lucy was born in Fabens, TX on April 1, 1957. She graduated from the University of Texas of the Permian Basin with a Bachelor's Degree in Spanish. She married her soulmate Gabriel on July 3, 1976. Lucy began working for Ector County ISD as a Bilingual Teacher. She was passionate about working with struggling students. Her children remember her as a Godly mother who encouraged them to put God first and pursue their goals.
She was a devoted born-again Christian that believed whole heartedly that you are the only bible people read. Jesus was always her #1 and her husband #2, a mutual understanding that love and marriage is not a fairytale but an attainable reality.
Her favorite pastime was shopping and buying gifts for others to celebrate them. She would mark down birthdays, anniversaries and special occasions. Her other hobbies included listening to gospel music, singing at church, researching holistic medicine, watching Hallmark movies, and quiet nights with the love of her life.
A funeral is scheduled for 2pm on Tuesday, January 21st at Latter Rain Worship Center, 305 E. 19th. Pastor Gabriel Chavez will be officiating the ceremony. A reception will follow at Copper Rose Venue, 415 N. Grant. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Lucy's life with Services entrusted to Hubbard-Kelly Funeral Home.
Special thanks to the Doctors and staff at Odessa Regional Medical Center and Medical Center Hospital for their exceptional care. Services entrusted to Hubbard-Kelly Funeral Home.
Published in Odessa American on Jan. 19, 2020