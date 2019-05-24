Services Lucas Funeral Home - Hurst 1321 Precinct Line Road Hurst , TX 76053 (817) 284-7271 Resources More Obituaries for Lula Robertson Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Lula Marie Robertson

1927 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers SOUTHLAKE - Lula Marie Robertson, formerly Marie Weylandt died at the age of 92. She lived most of her life in Odessa, Texas and spent her last nine years with family and friends in Southlake, Texas. She lived a happy and fulfilled life and passed away peacefully at home with her family. She was a wonderful wife, mother and friend to many. She had a zest for life and found a new adventure at each stage of her long life. She raised four children and was a grandmother to eight and a great grandmother to seven. During her life, she married two men and helped each find comfort at the end of their lives. She loved to play sports and was an accomplished golfer and tennis player. She used to relish her tennis tan. She enjoyed spending time with family in her home in Snowmass, Colorado where they celebrated many holidays skiing, roaming Aspen and sharing the joy of the Christmas season. Later she focused on travel, seeing many great sights around the world. Finally, she moved to Southlake and spent her time with friends at Watermere playing bridge, doing water aerobics and watching great grandchildren play sports. She loved to walk her dog, Tia, around the community and share time with other dog lovers. She was born on January 27, 1927 in Mexia, Texas and moved to Odessa as an infant, where she lived for more than 80 years. She married and raised her family in Odessa. She was the only daughter of George and Lula Mae Thomas, and had four brothers, Al Thomas, Leo Thomas, Ed Thomas and Bill Thomas, all of whom preceded her in death. She graduated from Odessa High School in 1945. At the end of WWII, she and the young women of Odessa, attended dances with the newly returning military service men at the Midland Air Field. At one of those dances, a young serviceman caught her attention and they were married a few short months later. She married Elwood Weylandt on January 13, 1946. They had a nearly forty-year marriage living in Odessa and raising a family. Their four children all grew up and attended Permian High School before leaving for college. In 1994, she married Durwood "Robbie" Robertson. They were married in Honolulu and enjoyed wonderful times together. He enjoyed the "instant family" he gained with her children and grandchildren prior to his death in 1999. Pam Logan, her daughter lives in Dallas and has two children and three grandchildren. Judith Rice, her daughter, lives with her family in Nashville, Tennessee with her two children and four grandchildren. Steve Weylandt and his wife, Candace, live in Houston and have a daughter also residing in Houston. Robert Weylandt lives with his wife, Kristen Habich in Houston. Bob has three children all living in Houston. Marie Weylandt Robertson will be remembered at a final service at White's Chapel United Methodist Church-Founder's Chapel in Southlake at 1:00 pm Friday May 24th. Committal and graveside service will be held at 1:00 pm Saturday, May 25, 2019 at Sunset Memorial Gardens in Odessa, Texas. She will find her final resting place next to her first love, Woody Weylandt at Sunset Memorial Gardens in Odessa, Texas. Her family wants to thank the many doctors, nurses and caregivers of Baylor Scott & White Grapevine Hospital for compassionate care allowing her to live a full and healthy life. Donations may be made in her memory to the ; 10060 Buffalo Speedway; Houston, Texas 77054.



If Roses Grow in Heaven



By Dolores M. Garcia



If roses grow in heaven, Lord please pick a bunch for me, Place them in my Mother's arms and tell her they're from me. Tell her I love her and miss her, and when she turns to smile, place a kiss upon her cheek and hold her for awhile. Because remembering her is easy, I do it every day, but there's an ache within my heart that will never go away. Published in Odessa American on May 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries