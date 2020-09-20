LUBBOCK - Our Loving mother and grandmother left her earthly body on Tuesday, September 15th in Lubbock, Texas, she was 86 years old. A celebration of life will be held Saturday, October 3rd at 11:00 a.m. at Quaker Avenue Baptist Church in Lubbock, Texas



Lura Lonita Short was born on July 4, 1934 in Iraan, Texas to Agnes Margueret Scott and Howard Alan Short. They moved to Odessa in 1936 where the Scott family owned and operated the Scott Theatres. Lura graduated from Odessa High School in 1952. She was involved in A Capella choir, Tri-Hi-Y, voted most beautiful all 3 years, and voted best dressed. After high school she briefly attended Texas Tech and later attended Tulsa Business College.



She was a member of the Omicron Zeta Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi in Odessa. She was Valentine Queen in 1958 and chapter president for the 1959-1960 season. Members did charity and welfare work focusing on children, visually handicapped, raising money for cancer research, and civic betterment during the club season. She was also a member of the Black Gold Chapter of American Business Women's Association. She loved swimming and tried to find time for the sport in her off hours when she was younger.



After her first jobs at the family theatres, she went to work for Balie Griffith Firestone in 1963. During her career in accounts receivable for several companies in Odessa, she was a mentor to many. She was loved and respected by her co-workers and made her lifelong best friends. In 1989 she was named Employee of the Year for the Accounting Department at EnClean, Inc. Her last job was with her dear friend in Abilene at Express Personnel as their receptionist in 2001.



In 2002 she moved to Amarillo to be closer to her youngest daughter, Melinda and her family. She moved with them several places with them, finally all settling in Lubbock in 2007. She loved to read, watch old movies, organize pictures, play games online, talk to family and friends on the phone, and watch David Jeramiah. She loved Jesus and her grandkids FIERCLY.



Lura is preceded in death by her mother and father, her son Mark Hodgens, her brother Don Duckering, and many other precious souls. She is survived by her daughter Marla Reames of Murfreesboro, TN, her daughter Melinda and her husband David Pine of Lubbock, her bonus daughter Trish Hodgens of Lubbock, her grandchildren Richard Reames and his wife Abby, Robert Reames, Madison Pine, Ryan Pine, Jaime Monica and her husband Michael, Alysa Hardin and her husband Matt, and 5 great-grandchildren Jazmine Reames, Michelle Hardin, Marisa Hardin, Braelyn Monica and Zyan Monica. She also is survived by many precious cousins and dear friends that she considered family.



Our family would like to say a special thank you to the doctors and nurses at Covenant hospital, Mindi at Combest Funeral Home, Tammie at Bridge Hospice for trying to get her home to us, Monty Hilliard at Quaker Avenue Baptist Church, and to all of our family and friends that prayed for her, answered our phone calls, brought us food, and countless other things.



