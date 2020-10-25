ODESSA - On Friday, October 16,2020, after a short battle with COVID-19, Luz Marie Rios passed away surrounded by her daughters. The family will gather at a private celebration of life at a later date. She was an amazing mother and the ABSOLUTE best grandma in the world, no contest. She was loved more than words can ever express and she knew it. The epitome of unconditional and selfless love, she will be missed greatly. Luz Marie Rios was born on Thursday February 9,1950 to Luz "Lois" and Petronilo 'Pete" Castellon in Odessa, Texas. Grandma was a great conversationalist and to know her was to love her and she made so many friends while working at Walgreens, Pizza Hut, Kmart and 7 Eleven. She was a kind, caring and creative woman and she showcased that while working as the Activities Director at Deerings Nursing Home and at the ABLE Center. She was a mother and best friend to three strong women. A teacher, confidante and true north to her 5 granddaughters and grandson. Grandma Marie's house was a sanctuary where the warmth and the love enveloped you and will always be one of the best feelings we have felt. We will always be grateful for the experiences and adventures we had with her at home. Whether it was morning coffee with the windows open listening to the birds sing, arts and crafts at the table, hours outside in the summer with cool down breaks as she sprayed us with the hose, the feasts that she prepared with so much love you could taste it or the tea parties complete with decorations and fancy parasols. Her love for her family was unmatched. The hugs she gave were just as unmatched. The feeling of those strong arms holding us so tight, a gentle sway side to side and two swift pats on the back for good measure will be one that we will hold on to for as long as our hearts beat. With those same hands she was a seamstress who made prom dresses, robes, pajamas and stuffed toys for all of us. Those hands were the hands of a chef and master baker who expressed her love through amazing food. Those hands were the hands of a healer and nurse who always knew exactly what to do to make us feel better. Those hands that our babies followed with glee in their eyes as she sang The Eensy Weensy Spider or You Are My Sunshine. Our mom and grandma had praying hands and had immense faith in the Lord and always left it in His hands. We will take comfort in that fact. Her faith and prayers kept our family safe and protected and while our hearts are shattered in to a million bits, we will take a page from The Book of Grandma and trust in God that we will heal. She would want us to smile and be thankful for the short time we had together and live our lives full of purpose and happiness so we will do that with her in our hearts always. Our matriarch was preceded in death by her father Petronilo "Pete" Castellon,, brother Desiderio "Desi" Castellon, grandson Robert Anthony Jaquez Jr., husband Robert M. Rios and nephew Michael Castellon Jr. Those left to cherish her precious memory are mother Lois Castellon Eggleston and husband David, her daughters Michelle Rios, Roberta "Robbie" Romero and husband Raymundo "Mundo", Nicole Hernandez and husband Tim. Grand children, Marie and husband Joaquin Caballero, George and wife Marisol Armendariz, Danielle and husband Jacob Smith, Heather and husband Fego Balderas, Samantha and husband Ray Hernandez and Veronica Romero. Carlos Romero and Valerie Sparks. Jessica Olgin. Great grandchildren Thomas, Ryan and Grayson Caballero. Morgan, Nathan and Audry Armendariz. Ian, Lily and Karli Balderas. Norah Romero. Jonathon, Marcelino, Alexis, Luis Rodriguez and Yvonne Villa. Sister Juanita Molinar and husband Octavio. Brother Michael Castellon and wife Melissa along with numerous nieces and nephews. Lastly, her dog Oliver who will miss her "good morning song" dearly. Our family would like to thank Grandmas nurses from Angels Care Home Health, Dr. Eduardo Salcedo and nurses and staff at MCH Wound care and all of the doctors, nurses, respiratory and physical therapists and any and all other staff who took care of her during her short stay at MCH. In lieu of flowers our family is suggesting a donation be made to a charity of your choosing in her name.



