ODESSA - Lydia Lopez Soto passed away at her home in Odessa on Monday, July 22, 2019 at the age of 78. She began her earthly journey in San Angelo, TX, born May 29, 1941 to the late Isabel Lopez and Antonia (Sosa) Martinez. She married Panfilo Almendares Soto in Odessa April 10, 1958 and together they raised six children before separated by his death in 2009. Lydia was self employed as a care taker.



Lydia loved shopping, especially dollar store bargains. Her passion was cooking and she enjoyed crafting her own homemade delights. She loved Thanksgiving and everyone loved her homemade stuffing. Lydia took great pride in her appearance. She got up early and always carried herself well. She enjoyed social media, especially Facebook. A caregiver, she took care of elderly people and loved to help. She took great satisfaction in caring for her family. Her grandbabies and great-grandbabies were her greatest joy.



Those left to cherish her love and memory are her sons: Edward "Eddie" Soto and Robert Soto, both of Odessa; daughters: Yolanda Hidalgo of Odessa and Gloria Soto of Houston; numerous brothers; three sisters; sixteen grandchildren; and twenty-eight great-grandchildren.



She was preceded in death by her parents; her beloved husband: Panfilo "Pete" Soto; and two sons: Henry Soto and Richard Soto.



A prayer service will be held at Acres West on Thursday evening at 7:00 pm. Funeral services will be at Acres West Funeral Chapel on Friday, July 26, 2019 at 1:00 pm. Interment will follow at Odessa II Gardens section of Ector County Cemetery.



Pallbearers will include David Delao, Daniel Delao, Juan Juarez Jr., Henry Soto Jr., Richard Soto Jr., Edward "Eddie" Soto, John Jacob and Raquel Arenivas.



Arrangements are entrusted to Acres West and condolences to the family may be sent online at acreswestfuneral.com. Published in Odessa American on July 24, 2019