|
|
ODESSA - Lyndon Ray Smith, 78, of Odessa passed away on October 23, 2019 in Odessa.
Lyndon was born in McCamey, Texas to Matha Davis Smith and Beatrice Eudell Chaffin on August 23,1941. He went to school in Sundown, Texas and attended and played football at West Texas State University.
Lyndon married Mary Hester on February 7, 1992 in Odessa. He worked for Southwestern Bell for over 30 years as a heating and air conditioning Specialist.
Lyndon was always on the move. He was constantly helping people with everything from air conditioning problems to herding cattle. He loved music, Doo Wap, Old Country and Church Hymns were his favorites. He was a volunteer fire fighter in the west Odessa Volunteer Fire Department for years. He loved his dogs Lola and Little Bit. Lyndon's true love was high school football. He and his friends traveled all over the area on Friday nights to go and watch random teams play, and at least once a year he would travel to Dallas to see his son's team play.
Lyndon was devoted to the Church of Christ and loved his opportunities to lead the singing at Gardendale Church of Christ.
Lyndon is preceded in death by his Father Matha "Butch", Mother Eudell, brother Dick and wife Mary.
He is survived by his children Terry and Andrea Smith, Lana Smith, Chris and Karry Smith, Loren and Lisa Kinney, Lorinda and Mike Hightower, LaRhonda and Chris Sestric, Patricia and Steve Kemp and Amy Craft. Grandchildren: Tyler and Taryn Smith, James and Sara Willard, Sage Kinney, Brittany Loving, Kimberly Evora, LaShai Reed, Morgan Hightower, Jacob Hightower, Garrett Sestric, Alexandria "Lexi" Sestric, Gage Kemp, Jake Craft, Erin Craft, Gracey Craft. Great Grandchildren: Paisley, Brylie, Brady, Braden Craft.
Funeral Service will be at 1:00 PM, Saturday, October 26, 2019 at Gardendale Church of Christ with Jack Moore and John Snyder officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens.
Arrangements are entrusted to Sunset Memorial Gardens and Funeral Home. To send family condolences please sign his guestbook at www.sunsetodessa.com.
Published in Odessa American on Oct. 26, 2019