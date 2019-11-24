|
ODESSA - Mabel Williams, age 90, of Breckenridge, Tx, passed away on Tuesday, November 19, 2019 in Odessa, TX. Mrs. Williams was born August 21, 1929, in Breckenridge, Stephens County. She was the daughter of Joseph and Ollie Mae Cox. She married E. Ray Williams on June 3, 1947 in Breckenridge, TX.
Mabel is preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Ray Williams, 5 brothers & 3 sisters, 1 grandson, 1 granddaughter, and 1 great grandson.
Mabel is survived by her children: Bobby Williams and wife Debbie, Barbara Hurst and husband Norman, Jackie Williams and wife Donna, and Jan Norbye.
Her grandchildren: Kelly LaCrosse and her daughter Madison, Charlotte Hull and her children Chloe and Kaylee, Jennifer Williams, and Robbie Williams Sherry Wiest and husband Tracy and their sons, Ryan and Bradan, Jimmy Hurst, Cody Hurst and wife Sherri, Lory Allbright and husband Brad and their daughters Berkley, Lauren, and Amilia,. Joey Williams and his wife Caroline and their children Alexa, Junior, and Ava. Blake Williams and his wife Nicole, and their children Isabella and Harrison. Dionna Williams. Becky Bell and her children Travis, Abby, and Colten. Charles Norbye and his wife Chelsea and their children Nicolas and Adaline. And 3 great, great grandkids, and multiple loving friends and family.
Mrs. Williams was a long-time resident of Odessa having moved here from Breckenridge. She lived in Odessa for 72 years. Mrs. Williams was a firm believer of family and loved having her children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great, great grandchildren around her. Mabel will be missed by all who knew her.
Funeral services will be held at 10:00 AM, Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. JR Aguirre of Grandview Church of God officiating. Graveside service to follow memorial service.
Arrangements are under the direction of Sunset Memorial Gardens & Cemetery. To send family condolences please sign her guestbook at www.sunsetodessa.com.
Published in Odessa American on Nov. 24, 2019