WACO - Mrs. Mable Consuelo Solis, of Brownwood, TX, age 89, a resident of Hewitt, TX passed away peacefully on the evening of July 6, 2020 of natural causes. Mrs. Solis is preceded in death by her husband of 36 years, Raul R. Solis a Baptist Minister. Mable was an ESL/bilingual elementary school teacher for 45 years. She also devoted her life to serving the Lord with her husband as he spread the Word of God throughout Texas. Mable is also preceded in death by her son, Joshua Solis of Waco, TX, and grandson Adrian Solis of Odessa, TX.
She is survived by her brother Belisario Reyes of Ft. Worth, TX, her sons, Raul Solis, Jr. of Sunset Valley, TX, Hiram Solis of Axtell, TX, Robert Solis of Brownwood, TX, and her daughter, Theresa Solis of Euless, TX. Mrs. Solis is also survived by 9 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.
Services for Mrs. Solis are being arranged through the Pecan Grove Funeral Home, Waco, TX. Visitation will be held on Sunday, July 12th, 3:00 - 5:00pm. Service will be Monday, July 13th at 10:00am. Burial services will take place at Greenleaf Cemetery in Brownwood, TX on Monday, 3:00pm.
In lieu of, or in addition to, flowers for Mrs. Solis, we ask that donations be made in her name to the Hewitt Public Library and Habitat for Humanity.
