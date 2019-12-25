|
LUBBOCK - Mae T. White, 104, passed peacefully from this life to the next on Thursday, December 19, 2019 in Lubbock. A graveside service will be held Saturday, December 28, 2019 at 2PM at the Eastland City Cemetery. The family will receive friends at Edwards Funeral Home, 411 S. Mulberry, Eastland on Friday, December 27, 2019 from 6-8 PM.
Mae Taylor was born on December 11, 1915 to Jess Nathaniel and Edna (Lamb) Taylor in Eastland County. She married William Edgar White on July 12, 1947 in Eastland. She had worked for the Odessa School District, and was the bookkeeper for her husband's businesses, an art supply and framing shop and paint contracting. She was very involved with the Odessa schools district in her roles in the PTA and other related organizations. Mae enjoyed painting reading, and especially loved spending time with her grandchildren. She lived in Odessa, Austin, Paris and Lubbock, Texas. Mae was a patient, kind, forgiving woman who, in large part, raise not only her sons but her grandchildren. Her presence in the lives of her family was felt by all of them and she left a legacy of kindness that will be remembered by all who came in contact with her. She will be sorely missed.
She is survived by her sons, Richard Scott White and wife, Joyce Covar White and William Kent White and wife, Maria; grandchildren, Christopher Scott White, Jeremy Kent White, Keeley Cutrer White, and MaeAlice Fuzhen White; and one great-granddaughter, Julie Ann Cutrer.
She was preceded in death by her parents, sisters (Bessie and Fay), a brother (Andy) and her husband.
Memorials in memory of Mae can be made to the donor's favorite charity.
Published in Odessa American on Dec. 25, 2019