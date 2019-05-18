ODESSA - Deacon Manuel Aguilar Luevano, age 72, of Odessa, TX, passed away on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 to be with his Lord and Savior surrounded by loved ones. He was born June 28, 1946 in Artesia, NM to Alice Bass.



Manuel married the love of his life, Maria Cruz Luevano on September 8, 1964 in Hobbs, NM and they spent 54 wonderful years together. Manuel became a Deacon for the Catholic Church on May 8, 1982 at St. Helena's Church in Hobbs, NM. Manuel did many talks, retreats and cursillos for the catholic community. They lived in Hobbs, NM for 32 years before moving to Odessa, TX in the mid 90's. Manuel worked in the oilfield for 50 plus years before retiring. He continued to serve for the catholic community until his unfortunate car accident on March 4, 2019.



Manuel is survived by his loving wife, Maria Cruz Luevano; sons, Mark Luevano, Martin Luevano and wife Adriana, all of Odessa, TX; grandchildren, Manuel and wife Judy, Maria, Mia and husband Brian, Marquis and wife Maira, all of Odessa, Brandi of San Antonio, TX, Mateo Soto from Fort Lewis, Washington, Julie, Lily and Jr all of Odessa, TX; great grandchildren, Kyra, David, Iris, Aaron, Aria, Madalyn, Mason and Aniyah.



Rosary will be at 7:00 PM, Sunday, May 19, 2019 at ST. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church.



Mass of Christian Burial will be at 1:00 PM, Monday, May 20, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church with Bishop Michael Sis and Reverend Mark Woodruff officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens.



Pallbearers are Martin Luevano, Marquis Luevano, Manuel Luevano, Brian Hernandez, Mike Luevano and Jason Luevano.



Honorary Pallbearers are Mark Luevano, Mateo Soto and Ron King.



A special thank you to the staff at Medical Center Hospital for all the love and care that was given to our beloved Manuel.



A special thank you to the staff at Medical Center Hospital for all the love and care that was given to our beloved Manuel.