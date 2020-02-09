|
ODESSA - Manuel A. Carrasco, beloved husband, father, and friend, went to be with our Lord on February 5, 2020 at the age of 74. He passed peacefully in his home after days surrounded by family and friends.
Manuel was born in Presidio, Texas to Martin and Juanita Carrasco on August 5, 1945.
He enjoyed working for AT&T over 20 years and retired in July of 2003. He lovingly served his church community by volunteering his time and energies maintaining the church grounds ,working in the office , and assisting with church projects. He was a member of the Legion of Mary, Knights of Columbus and was a Cursillista. He was devoted to the chapel ministry for over 20 years spending numerous hours in prayer and adoration.
Above all, he loved God, his family, and his Catholic faith. He was a dedicated son, father, husband and friend. All who knew him, knew the Lord had blessed him with the gift of wisdom.
Manuel is preceded in death by his parents Martin and Juanita Carrasco, his 2 brothers Benito and Roberto Carrasco, and his first wife Alicia Carrasco.
He is survived by one brother Martin Carrasco; 3 daughters, Maria and husband Guadalupe Bustillos of Odessa, Elena and husband Dennis Rivera of Odessa, Angelita and husband Jeff Reiswig of Odessa; 4 sons, Manuel Carrasco Jr. of Greensboro, NC, Benito Carrasco of Odessa, Juan Diego Carrasco and wife Kristina, Mateo Carrasco and wife Mary of Midland, Tx. and his wife Zita V. Carrasco and her sons, Jordan Medrano and wife Yolanda, Frank X. Medrano and wife Jennifer.. He was also blessed with 26 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
The viewing will be on Monday, February 10, from 2-9pm with rosary at 7pm at Odessa Funeral Home. The viewing will continue on Tuesday morning at St. Mary's Catholic Church from 9-12pm with Holy Mass at 1pm.
"Tata" lived the perfect example of the scripture: "Do all things with great love." 1 Cor 16:14.
Published in Odessa American on Feb. 9, 2020