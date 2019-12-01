Odessa American Obituaries
|
Odessa Funeral Home
1700 North Jackson
Odessa, TX 79761
(432) 334-6812
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
Odessa Funeral Home
1700 North Jackson
Odessa, TX 79761
Manuel R. De La Cruz Obituary
ODESSA - Manuel Rios De La Cruz, 91, of Odessa, passed away Sunday, November 24, 2019 at his residence. He was born May 16, 1928 in Terlingua to the late Pedro and Catalina (Rios) De La Cruz. He married Pilar Campos on January 22, 1949.

He worked for the City of Odessa, Odessa Drum and Retired from Ector County in 1991. He was very competitive, especially when he played Chicken Foot and Dominoes. Manuel enjoyed church fellowship for many years until he became unable to attend. He loved his wife and entire family dearly. He will be greatly missed.

Manuel is survived by his wife of 70 years, Pilar De La Cruz; son, Ray De La Cruz; daughters, Oralia Buendia and husband Fernando and Tillie Araiza and husband Fernando; 10 grandchildren; 31 great grandchildren; and 27 great-great grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his son, Frank De La Cruz.

Visitation will be Sunday, December 1, 2019 from 12 Noon - 9 PM at Odessa Funeral Home with a prayer service beginning at 6 PM. Funeral services will be Monday, December 2, 2019 at 10 AM at Odessa Funeral Home with Pastor Jesus Fierro officiating. Burial will follow at the Odessa section of the Ector County Cemetery. Albert Araiza, Joseph Nava, Daniel Garcia, Josiah Garcia, Ray Michael De La Cruz, and Ray Gene De La Cruz will serve as pallbearers.

Please visit odessafuneralhome.com to leave online condolences.
Published in Odessa American on Dec. 1, 2019
