OJINAGUA - Manuela Baeza de Caballero, 79, of Ojinagua , died Tuesday, April 21, 2020, in Odessa. Funeral service will be held at 1:00 pm November 13, 2020, at St. Elizabeth Ann Seaton Catholic Church . Burial immediately following at American Heritage Cemetery. Arrangements are by AMERICAN HERITAGE CEMETERY FUNERAL HOME of Midland .



