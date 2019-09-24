|
|
ODESSA - Marcelina Ochoa Montoya Valenzuela, age 63, of Ojinaga, Chihuahua, passed away on September 22, 2019 in Odessa.
Marcelina was born June 1, 1956 to Francisca Montoya Ochoa and Casimiro Ochoa in Ojinaga, Chihuahua, Mexico. She lived in Odessa since the 1980s and loved to call the desert home. Her sense of humor and charisma lit rooms and conversations. Always up for long talks about her beloved Mexico, family, history, music, and faith there was never any doubt of who Marcelina was to this world and her family. She was a strong-willed and brave woman who was never afraid to stand-up for what she believed in and to stand-up and care for those who needed her. Always willing to tackle the toughest moments in life, to put loved ones over her own needs, and never shying away from what was right, Marcelina leaves behind an inspired family.
Marcelina is survived by her husband, Rigoberto Perez Valenzuela, four children; Frances Pando, Efren, Michelle, and Cristina Valenzuela, and three grandchildren, Kristian, Isabel, and Leeanna Pando.
She is preceded in death her father: Casmiro Ochoa and her mother: Francisca Montoya Ochoa.
A Rosary will be recited 7:00 pm Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at Acres West Funeral Chapel. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00 am Thursday, September 26, 2019 at St. Anthony Catholic Church. Burial will follow at the Odessa II Gardens section of the Ector County Cemetery. Arrangements are entrusted to Acres West Funeral Chapel and condolences to the family may be sent online to acreswestfuneral.com.
Published in Odessa American on Sept. 24, 2019