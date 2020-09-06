HOUSTON - Marcia McIntyre Cole



HOUSTON Former Odessan, Marcia McIntyre Cole passed quietly in her sleep on June 30, 2020 at home in Houston, Texas. She was born to William and Florence McIntyre on July 6, 1931 in Fairchance, PA. She married Paul Cole, her college sweetheart after graduating from West Virginia University. He entered the military and she began a career in teaching. In 1955, they followed the oil industry to Odessa. There, they raised their family. Marcia was an early education and home economics teacher in the Ector County Schools and taught at Odessa High School until her retirement. She was an active member and elder of the First Presbyterian Church of Odessa, and volunteered with the Junior League and Odessa Women's Club. After retiring, she and Paul spent time in Mexico and Saudi Arabia working for the Celanese Corporation and traveling the world. These were years of adventure. Eventually, Marcia and Paul moved back to Texas settling in the Houston area near their children. Marcia served as an elder and member of Northwoods Presbyterian Church, San Jacinto chapter of D.A.R, Huntwick Women's Club, and the Pearl Art Museum. She was a beautiful servant and loved her family well. Her friends and family will miss her radiant smile and elegant beauty.



Marcia is survived by her daughter Kimberly Patchell (John) of Houston, Nancy Gobel (Allen) of Denver, and son Christopher Cole (Jodi) of Spring, seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren as well as her brother William McIntyre of Hopwood, PA.



Celebration of life is pending. Marcia will be inurned at Northwoods Presbyterian of Houston and a memorial will be held at Maple Grove Cemetery in Fairchance, PA.



Memorials may be made to Northwoods Presbyterian of Houston.



