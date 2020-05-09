Margaret Adean (Brown) Dewitt
MCALESTER, OK - Margaret Kincheloe Dewitt, 83, of McAlester, Oklahoma passed away on Thursday, April 30, 2020 at her home.

The funeral service was held at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, May 4, 2020 at Chaney's Memorial Chapel with Rev. Zane Brooks officiating. She was laid to rest at Memory Gardens Memorial Park Cemetery in McAlester, Oklahoma.

In lieu of flowers for the loving care she received please send memorial contributions to Southeast Hospice, 403 W. Carl Albert Parkway, McAlester, OK 74501 918-302-3053.

Honorary pallbearers were Coy Humphries, Jason Humphries, Eric Wells, Eddy Brooks and Matt Brooks.

Margaret was born on December 5, 1936 in Quinton, Oklahoma to Emmett and Lola (Norris) Brown.

Margaret worked for many years in Odessa, Texas as an administrative assistant for a local oil and gas company. She retired to McAlester to be near her sister. She was an active member of the First Baptist Church of McAlester in the Sunday school and missions divisions.

She is survived by her son: Mike Kincheloe and wife, Patty of Odessa, TX; her two daughters: Lisa Humphries of Odessa, and Pam Wells and husband, Johnny of Claremore; six grandchildren: Chris Kincheloe, Holly Kincheloe, Jason Humphries, Coy Humphries, Laura Payne and husband, Jason, and Eric Wells and wife, Ashley; five great grandchildren; two brothers: Cecil Brown and wife, Celia of Savanna, and Ronny Brown and wife, Sherri of Snowflake, AZ; her sister: Jo Ann Brooks and husband Ed of McAlester; and along with numerous adoring nieces and nephews, other family and special friends.

Margaret is preceded in death by her husband, Ray Dewitt; her parents: Lola and Emmett Brown; and one sister: June Henderson.

Published in Odessa American on May 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
