BROWNWOOD - The world has lost, and heaven has gained a beautiful married couple of 64 years; Margaret Ann (Sanders) Hayes passed from this earth on Thursday, May 21, 2020, and her husband, Leonard Robert "Bob" Hayes followed on Sunday, May 24th. She was 81 and he was 85.
Margaret was born on March 13, 1939, in Maud, OK to John Henry and Marjorie (Allred) Sanders. Bob was born on July 10, 1934, in Ellendale, ND to Leonard Ulmont and Ethyl Ruth (Peterson) Hayes.
The couple began their life together on January 30, 1956, when they were married at Jones Grove Baptist Church in Oklahoma City, OK.
Bob was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force. When he was discharged in 1957, they moved to Odessa where Bob worked as a carpenter during the building boom. Bob would spend his entire career in that profession. Margaret was a homemaker until 1973 when she began working in retail sales. Many will remember seeing her at Gibson's, The JoAnn Shop, Colbert's, and Dillard's.
They were all about supporting their sons as they grew up in Odessa. Bob was a Little League Baseball coach, something which gave him very much pride and joy. He also spent quite of bit of time mentoring his sons and other neighborhood boys. Margaret touched many lives with her warm and giving nature. Even after going to work, she remained a foundation for her husband and her boys. If the boys had a sporting event or a band concert, Bob and Margaret were always there.
Bob and Margaret lived in Boise, Idaho and Odessa. They moved to Brownwood in 2004 where they spent their remaining years.
Margaret was preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Betty Joe Krummel; and 2 brothers, Gerald Ray Sanders and John Kenneth Sanders. She is survived by her 2 sisters, Melba June Harris of Yukon, OK and Ramona Sue Conklin of Morristown, TN.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents; 3 sisters, Betty Louise Pittman, Darlein Virginia Dale, and Judith Ann Dorris; and 1 brother, Leslie Lee Hayes. He is survived by 1 sister, Lorna Jean Owens of Oklahoma City, OK.
Together they are survived by 2 sons; Rickey Lenn "Rick" Hayes of Brownwood and Robert Randall "Randy" Hayes and wife Sheri of Whitney; 3 granddaughters, Nicole Gowan of Keller, Alisa Hayes of Brownwood, and Chelsei Vigil of Waco; 4 great-grandchildren, Jeremy Hauser, Hayden Hauser, Elijah Key, and Madison Vigil. They were also blessed with a multitude of nieces and nephews.
A joint memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association or The Leukemia And Lymphoma Society. Arrangements are under the direction of Blaylock Funeral Home of Brownwood. Online condolences for the family are welcome at www.blaylockfuneralhome.com.
Published in Odessa American on May 31, 2020.