|
|
ODESSA - Margaret Daphne Hansen Anderegg, age 87, of Odessa went home to Heaven on Tuesday, January 14, 2020. A Memorial Service will be held on Sunday, January 19, 2020 at 2:00 PM, at Sunset Memorial Gardens and Funeral Home, 6801 E 1-20 Business (6801 E. Highway 80) Odessa, Texas 79762, with Reverend Dr. Jimmy Braswell officiating. Margaret was born in Waukenabo Township, Aiken County, Minnesota to Charles George & Henrietta Hansen on March 6, 1932. She was the seventh of ten children raised during the Depression. She went to school in Swatera, Minnesota, & high school in Tillemook, Oregon. She graduated from Mason City Junior College with an Associates of Arts degree. She worked at the newspaper, as a schoolteacher, a homemaker, and in childcare for 65 years. She was involved in church, Sunday School, Cub Scouts & Boy Scouts, a member of the Permian Basin Poetry Society, and in the lives of all her children & grandchildren. She received many awards for her poetry, she published two books of poems, and, at the age of 76, she received a scholarship from the University of Texas of the Permian Basin. Margaret was preceded in death by her husband, Ray H. (Andy) Anderegg, her parents, and 8 of her siblings. Margaret is survived by her children: Dennis & Jeneane Anderegg of Andrews, Mark & Cindy Anderegg of Odessa, Tony & Elaine Anderegg of Alexandria, VA, Clare & Leanora Anderegg of Odessa, Lloyd & Gloria (Anderegg) Bluhm of Austin, Mike & Patty (Anderegg) Pfeiffer of Bellevue, NE; 10 grandchildren: Josh Anderegg, William Anderegg, Esteban & Elizabeth (Anderegg) Pulido, James & Ashley Ward, David Anderegg, A.B. & Marie (Anderegg) Renteria, Robert & Brittany Anderegg, Celeste Bluhm, Christina and Trever Pfeiffer; and 11 great-grandchildren: Catherine, Christin, & Kyrian Anderegg, Adell McCrury, Amelia Renteria, Kayden & Ryan Crites, Jackson Drezelo, Chandler & Morgan Pfeiffer, and Eli Anderegg.
We are looking forward to reuniting with mom in Heaven!
We want to thank all the medical professionals who cared for mom to the very end.
Arrangements are entrusted to Sunset Memorial Gardens and Funeral Home. To send family condolences please sign her guestbook at www.sunsetodessa.com.
Published in Odessa American on Jan. 17, 2020