ODESSA - Margaret Elizabeth Bullock, age 70, passed away at her home in Odessa on Wednesday, July 15, 2020. She was born in Alexandria, MN on May 31, 1950 to the late Russell and Mildred (Van Dyke) Thompson. She was a lifelong hard worker and had worked in the restaurant and construction industries.
Margaret was a good wife, mother, sibling and aunt. She had a beautiful, infectious smile and her very presence lifted your spirits when she entered the room. Margaret radiated joy. Her captivating smile was the icing on the cake to her inner and outer beauty that filled everyone she met with happiness. She was loving, kindhearted and cheerful and was always ready to lend someone a helping hand. Margaret enjoyed reading and writing stories and loved cats.
Those left to cherish her love and memories are her nieces and nephews: Pamela C. Hughes and husband Terry, Quanah Thompson and wife Florecita, Karen R. Thompson Bates, Jennifer A. Thompson and Cory Thompson; fourteen great-nieces and nephews; nineteen great-great nieces and nephews; and two great-great-great nieces and nephews; her best friend and adopted daughter: Charlotte Madden; and numerous cousins, extended family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents: Russell and Mildred Thompson; husband: Bart Bullock; daughter: Esther Rose; brother: Warren E. Thompson; nephew: Russell Fabian Thompson; and niece: Deanna Sue Paine.
No services will be held at this time.
Arrangements are entrusted to Acres West Funeral Chapel and Crematory and condolences to the family may be sent online at acreswestfuneral.com
