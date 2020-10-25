ODESSA - Margaret Lillian Yancy West, 91, of Odessa, TX, slipped into the arms of her Lord on Sunday, October 18, 2020 in Odessa, TX.
Family visitation will be Monday, October 26, 3:00-6:00pm, at Sunset Memorial Gardens and Funeral Home in Odessa. Masks will be required and social distancing will be practiced.
A Celebration of Life will be Tuesday, October 27 at 2:00pm at Belmont Baptist Church, Odessa, TX. Kerry Peacock and John McLemore will officiate. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Pallbearers and honorary pallbearers will be her grandsons and grandsons-in-law. The service will be live-streamed at www.facebook.com/belmontodessa/
Margaret was born in Coleman County, TX on May 27, 1929, the oldest child to Eldridge Frank Yancy and Lola Evalyn Cook Yancy. Following her graduation from Bangs High School in 1947, she moved with her family to Odessa. She married the love of her life, Raymond Joe West, Sr., on July 26, 1952. He preceded her in death on March 24, 2001.
Margaret was a member of Belmont Baptist Church since 1947 and was the longest standing member at the time of her death. She served as WMU President, YWA director, Nursery Coordinator and ESL class director. In her early adult life, Margaret was a teller at First State Bank and a soda jerk at Henderson Drug. She held various part time jobs while raising her young family of five kids, including selling Avon. As her kids got older, she was bookkeeper for Waddell & Blank Insurance, Victory Magnavox, and Folgers Magnavox in Midland. She began her own business, Margaret's Cakes and Flowers, in the 1970's, baking and decorating cakes for birthdays, weddings and anniversaries over the next three decades.
As a loving wife and mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, friend and co-worker, Margaret touched thousands of lives with her hands and her heart. She is preceded in death by her husband; her parents; three brothers, Curtis Yancy, Keller Yancy, and Charles Yancy; one sister, Nancy Smith and her husband, Bill; her in-laws, C.A. and Ruby West; her stepmother-in-law, Ruby Leigh West, a brother-in-law, Ralph West and his wife, LouElla; two sisters-in-law, Yoma Fowler and her husband, LeRoy; Dora Henson and her husband, Loren; a brother-in-law, Henry Singleterry; two nephews, Marty Davis and Billy Smith; two great nephews, Billy Paul Smith and Anthony Brown.
Margaret will always be remembered by her five children and their spouses; Raymond Joe West, Jr. "Ray" and M.J. of Leesburg, VA; Marie Rivera and Robert of Odessa, TX; Diane Peacock and Kerry of San Angelo, TX; Donald West and Rita of Azle, TX; Lucy Bounds and Floyd of Gulf Breeze, FL; her grandchildren Lara Boldin (Jeremy), Sharon Schwarz (Neil), Maggie Baker (Ronnie), James Rivera (Kim), Nathan Rivera, Marla Hoppins (Joseph), Jenni Davidson (Randy), Melynda Mears (Eric), Dana Sleeper (Levi), Susan West, Karen West, David West (Laurel), Brenda Gearheart (Mitchell), Rachel West, Melissa West, William West, Hannah Mizner (Carson), Audrey West, Cherise West, Lillian West, Sara Bounds (Chris), Chris Bounds (Jerica); her great grandchildren Zoe Whisenhunt, Penny Whisenhunt, Amelia Schwarz, Rosie Schwarz, Charlie Schwarz, Hadassah Hethcoat, Michael Baker (Brianna), Kimberly Baker, Stephan Baker, Caden Rivera, Anthony Hoppins, Iris Hoppins, Samm Davidson, Trevor Davidson, Jordan Mears, Ellie Mears, Lydia Sleeper, Adi Sleeper, Nolen West, Asher West, Grayson West, Judson West, Baby West, Rosie Gearheart, Elsie Gearheart, Ashlynn Frassetti, Annabelle Bounds, Nevaeh Heimowitz, and Baby Bounds;
her siblings Charel Davis, Larry Yancy, Ann Brown, and Randy Yancy (Debbie); her sister-in-law Evelyn Singleterry; her brother-in-law Robert West (Darlene); numerous favorite nieces and nephews, and a host of friends.
The family would like to express their thanks to Brookdale Sherwood Assisted Living, Medical Center Hospital, and Hospice of Odessa for their excellent care.