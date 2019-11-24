|
|
WINK - Margaret Rose Thomas, age 77, passed away on November 21, 2019 in Kermit, TX. Margaret was born on February 23, 1942 in Rhineland, TX to Herman and Philomena (Wilde) Friske.
Margaret was a longtime member of Catholic Church and was devoted to God. She was a lifetime member of Post 6284 and the American Legion Ladies Auxiliary. Margaret was a big Dallas Cowboy fan, and an excellent cook. She was a loving patient mother who raised 5 boys. Margaret was a very plain spoken woman who was well rounded in her education. She enjoyed meeting new people and making friends. She will be greatly missed by her loved ones.
Margaret is survived by her sons: Randy Thomas and wife Phyllis of Wink, TX., Ronnie Thomas and wife Mireya of Kermit, TX., Wayland Thomas and wife Kay of Lake Whitney, TX., and Gerald Thomas and Laura of Wink, TX.; her children's father: Don Thomas of Wink, TX.; sister: Joyce Elizabeth Weir of Haslet, TX.; 8 grandchildren: Robyn Wood, Marcus Thomas, Cody Thomas, Zachary Thomas, Brady Thomas, Hayden Thomas, Tyler Thomas, and Travis Thomas; and 9 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents: Herman and Philomena Friske; son: Raymond Thomas Jr.; daughter-in-law: Mary Nell Haley; brother: Bill Friske; and sisters: Elenora Bryant, Bernice Webb, and Dorothy Browning.
Funeral Services will be held 10:00 am, Monday, November 25, 2019 at Family Services Funeral Chapel in Kermit officiated by Shay Wood. A Funeral Mass will be held 2:00 pm, Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Rhineland, TX officiated by Father John. Burial will follow at St. Joseph's Catholic Cemetery in Rhineland, TX. Pallbearers will include: Marcus Thomas, Cody Thomas, Zachary Thomas, Brady Thomas, Hayden, Thomas, Tyler Thomas, and Travis Thomas.
In Lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to your local or American Legion.
Arrangements are entrusted to Family Services Funeral Parlor and condolences may be sent to the family online at www.fs-fp.com.
Published in Odessa American on Nov. 24, 2019