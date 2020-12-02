1/1
Margarita "Ama" Perez
1952 - 2020
BARSTOW, TX - "Ama" Margarita Perez, 68, of Barstow, TX, passed away on November 30, 2020. A viewing will begin at 2:00pm, with a prayer service to be held at 7:00pm, on Thursday, December 3, 2020 at The Branch at npw, at 3800 N. Big Spring St., Midland, TX. Funeral service will be held at 10:00am, Friday, December 4, 2020 at The Branch at npw.

"Ama" Margarita Perez, was born on June 9, 1952 en el Barrió de los Montoya, Chihuahua, Mexico to Gilberto Montoya Sr. & Manuela Lujan Montoya. She was a beloved daughter, sister, wife, aunt, mother & grandmother.

She is survived by her husband, Rudy Perez, son Lupe Jacquez & wife Lorena, grandchildren Anzhi, Macias & A'ayla, son Jorge & wife Sarahy Navarette & granddaughter Alexsandra. She is also survived by her sister Obdulia Vasquez, sister Lucia Aranda & husband Florencio, sister Juanita Salcido & husband Enrique, brother Camilo Montoya Sr. & wife Consuelo, brother Gilberto Montoya Jr. & wife Romelia, sister Zulema Caballero & husband Jesus, and Edelmira Soltero & husband George, and countless nieces & nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Gilberto Montoya Sr. & Manuela Lujan Montoya.

The family would like to express their gratitude towards the wonderful caring nurses & staff in ER/ICU/PCU/PT/Cardiac Rehab & doctors at Midland Memorial Hospital, as well as all of our family & friends, from near & far, that have called or texted during this difficult time.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Heart Association.

Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences may be made at www.npwelch.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Odessa American on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
3
Viewing
02:00 PM
Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home
DEC
3
Prayer Service
07:00 PM
Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home
DEC
4
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home
3800 N Big Spring St
Midland, TX 79710
(432) 550-5800
