ODESSA - Margarito Calderon, lovingly known as "Tito" passed away on July 7, 2020. Tito will be greatly missed especially by his brothers Antonio and Robert Calderon, sister Ella Alverez, and sister-in-law Evelia Calderon.He was a wonderful son to his mother, Tomasa and father, Margarito who he cared for. His siblings preceded in death are Adalberto "Beto", Rudolph, Johnny, and Elizabeth.Our beloved "Tito" proudly served in the United States Army during WW2 in the Occupational Forces in Japan. He also held the prestigious position in the Army as a bugler.Due to the current circumstances, we regretfully have postponed our beloved "Tito's" services. We will celebrate his life with family and friends and will announce that date, place, and time. Announcement for a celebration of Tito's life will be made as soon as the situation allows.