|
|
ODESSA - Margie Ann Morris Murray, 82, passed away on August 4, 2019 on a sunny Sunday afternoon in Odessa, Texas.
Visitation will be held from 6:00-8:00 PM, Wednesday, August 7, 2019, at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home in Odessa, Texas.
Funeral Service will be held at 1:00 PM, Thursday, August 8, 2019, at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens.
Margie was born in Duncan, Oklahoma to Floyd R Morris and Alta Leona Callaway Morris on January 6, 1937. She was married to Donnie Lee Murray on December 17, 1954. Margie was a beloved Wife and companion, Mother and Nana. She was always ready for travel and adventure - one of her and Don's many accomplishments was to travel all 50 States of the USA. She cherished the time spent sitting and visiting with her loved ones, playing Bridge with her friends and beating her grandkids at Scrabble and Uno. She was a fierce and fun-loving competitor. Marge/Mother/Sister/Nana was the go-to for the whole family. She had the best shoulder to lean on and was always willing to lend a hand, make you laugh and loved to pass out hugs and kisses. She was in turn cherished by all of those she left behind. Margie Ann was a true matriarch.
She is survived by her spouse Don and three children Donald G Murray, wife Rhonda, Janice Johnson, husband Reid, and Daniel (Scooter) Murray, wife Gigi. Eight grandchildren - April, husband Bryan, Kalyn, husband Brett, Jeremy, Megan, Jennifer, Reid, wife Katie, Jarred, wife Ashton, Devin and seven great grandchildren who she was plum tickled to love - Nathanial, Olivia, Ayden, Laine, Wade, Natalie and Ruby. "I thought I had it all. Then I became a Nana."
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be given to the on behalf of Margie Murray.
Arrangements are entrusted to Sunset Memorial Gardens and Funeral Home. To send family condolences please sign her guestbook at www.sunsetodessa.com.
Published in Odessa American on Aug. 6, 2019