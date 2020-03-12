|
ODESSA - Margie David, 72, of Odessa, Texas passed away March 7, 2020 peacefully. Margie was born in Kermit, Texas in December of 1947 to Jack and Cristine Everett. Margie was a graduate of Wink High school. She was a beloved mother, grandmother, aunt and friend. Margie worked as an office manager and bookkeeper for many years. Her work led her to meet many amazing and interesting people many of whom became dear friends. Margie was passionate about her children and grandchildren and loved to shower them with love. Margie is survived by her son Brit David of Odessa and daughter Becky Rader and husband Jonathan of Midlothian, grandchildren; Brittony Scott and husband Zachary Scott, Brady David and wife Elexis, Devin, Bailee, Daelin and Brisyn Rader, great-grandchildren; Preston and Colt David, brothers Buddy Everett, David Everett and wife Gleneita along with countless nieces and nephews that meant the world to her. Margie was preceded in death by her father and mother Jack and Cristine Everett of Wink, sister and brother- in law Richard and Elizabeth Peebler of Lufkin, sister-in-law Linda Everett of Lubbock and nephew Mike Peebler also of Lufkin. A celebration of life will be held at Resthaven Funeral Home in Lubbock Saturday March 14, 2020 at 2pm. Visitation will be Friday March 13, 2020 from 6-8pm. Online condolences may be offered at www.ResthavenFuneralHome.com.
Published in Odessa American on Mar. 12, 2020