Services
Frank W. Wilson Funeral Directors
4635 Oakwood Drive
Odessa, TX 79761
(432) 368-7191
Rosary
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
7:00 PM
Frank W. Wilson Funeral Directors
4635 Oakwood Drive
Odessa, TX 79761
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Elizabeth Catholic Church
Maria Aparicio Obituary
ODESSA - Maria Aparicio

Peacefully passed away in her home on February 25, 2020 in Odessa, TX at the age of 78 years of age.

Maria is survived by 5 of her 7 children: Ruben, Delma, Norma, Joey and Dorothy all of Odessa, TX. 23 grandchildren 47 great grandchildren and 4 great great grandchildren. She is proceeded in death by her two sons Manuel of chihuahua Mexico and Jerry of Odessa TX.

Maria was born on November 11,1941 in Ojinaga Chihuahua to Francisco and Lucia Gonzalez.

Her family will remember her as the Matriarch.

She was a loving mother, grandmother, and friend a generous woman who loved to cook. She was passionate about her family and always willing to give a helping hand. This woman had a heart of GOLD!!!! She was an active and dedicated member of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton church she will forever be loved and missed by many but never forgotten.

A funeral is scheduled for 10am Saturday February 29,2020 at St. Elizabeth Ann Seaton Catholic Church. Rosary will be held Friday February 28, 2020 at 7pm at Frank W. Wilson Funeral Directors with a reception to follow at 6212 Andrews HWY Odessa,Tx 79764. Father Jose Louis Chavez is officiating the ceremony. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Maria's life.

The family would like to thank each and everyone for their generosity love condolences.
Published in Odessa American on Feb. 29, 2020
