ODESSA Maria Demetria Alvarado Quintana of Odessa, Texas went to be with the Lord on Friday, June 14, 2019 in Odessa, TX at the age of 94.



She was born December 22, 1924 in Lajitas, Texas to María Trinidad Morales and Pedro Alvarado Anaya.



A loving wife, mother, sister, aunt, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother. She loved her garden and enjoyed sewing and knitting. Her most beloved hobby was reading the Bible, praying her rosary and singing Christian music. We thank the Lord for her life. For the values that the Lord instilled in her, she has instilled onto her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.



Maria was a housewife. She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in which she was a part of her church's Asociasion Guadalupana, Carmelitas and Mujeres Católicas. She was also a member of Adoradores Del Santísimo at St. Mary's Catholic Church.



Maria met and married Otilio Caro Quintana on January 12, 1947 and they had six children.



She was also preceded in death by her loving husband; her parents; Sisters Petra Alvarado, Consuelo Alvarado, Maria Alvarado, María de Jesús Alvarado and Santos Alvarado; and one brother, José Camilo Alvarado.



She is survived by two daughters, Maria Martinez and husband Florencio and Ofelia Ramos and husband Sergio, all of Odessa; four sons, Federico Quintana and wife Eva, Manuel Quintana and wife, Laura, Otilio Quintana and wife Maria and Gilberto Quintana, all of Odessa; 22 grandchildren, 58 great-grandchildren, 20 great-great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.



Rosary will be held at 7 p.m. today at Martinez Funeral Home. Mass will be celebrated at 2 p.m. Thursday at St. Joseph Catholic Church with Rev. Frank Chavez officiating. Burial will follow at Rosehill Cemetery. Services are entrusted to Martinez Funeral Home.



Pallbearers will be Robert Quintana, Luis Quintana, Gilbert Quintana Jr., Jorge Luis Martínez, José Luis Ramos, Sergio Ramos, Miguel Martínez and Jesús Manuel Quintana.



On behalf of the family, our most heartfelt gratitude goes out to the staff of Buena Vida Nursing Home, Home Hospice and Martinez Funeral Home. Published in Odessa American on June 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary