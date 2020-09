ODESSA - Maria Elisa O'Beirne, 81, of Odessa, died Tuesday, September 15, 2020, in Odessa. Funeral service will be held at 10:00 AM, September 22, 2020, at Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Bishop Matthew Ornsby is officiating. Arrangements are by Sunset Memorial Gardens And Funeral Home of Odessa.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store