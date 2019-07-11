Odessa American Obituaries
|
Maria J. Lujam


1923 - 2019
Maria J. Lujam Obituary
ODESSA - Maria J. Lujan, 95, longtime resident of Odessa, Texas entered into eternal rest on July 2, 2019. Maria was born on October 15, 1923 to Juan Jurado and Maria Santiesteban in Colorado City, Texas. Maria is preceded in death by her parents Maria Santiesteban and Juan Jurado, son Leonardo Hernandez, daughter Ida Pineda, brothers Alejandro, Antonio, and Jorge Jurado, as well as one sister Juana Carrasco. Maria is survived by her sister Elisa Rodriguez, two sons Jose Luis Hernandez, and Carlos Lujan, as well as four daughters' Delia Jurado, Erma Landa, Norma Felix, and Modesta Lujan. Maria also leaves 18 grandchildren, several great-grandchildren and few great-great grandchildren to cherish her memory.

Funeral Service will be held on Friday, July 12, 2019 at 2:00p.m. Odessa Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at Ector County Cemetery. Pallbearers are Joe David Felix, Joey Pineda, Daniel Felix, Paul Flores Jr., Oscar Chavez, and Alex Sanchez. Funeral Arrangements entrusted to Odessa Funeral Home.
Published in Odessa American on July 11, 2019
