ODESSA, TX - Maria Luisa Garcia, 75, of Odessa, passed away Monday, January 13, 2020 at Medical Center Hospital. She was born Wednesday, March 15, 1944 in Mexico to the late Jesus and Manuela (Calderon) Espinoza.
Maria Luisa would've been married to the love of her life Edmundo for 50 years on February 7. She was a wonderful and strong mother and grandmother. She was independent, hardworking, had a vibrant personality and would light up a room with her very infectious smile. She loved her music and birthday parties. Maria Luisa was a classy and gentle woman. She never met a stranger and took in everyone with open arms. She lived for her grandchildren. Maria Luisa was their best friend and partner in crime and they always got in trouble together. She was loved beyond words by all who knew her and will be dearly missed.
Those left to cherish her love and memory are her husband: Edmundo H. Garcia; daughters: Nancy Renteria and husband Mario, and Sonia Duran and husband Rene; brothers: Oscar, Baltazar, Abraham, Jesus "Chuy" and Gonzalo Espinoza; grandchildren: Krystal Renteria and Shamar Cooper, DeAndra Barrett and Tramaine, Diedrick Campos and Rachel, Clarissa Tealer and Stevan, and Kayla "Quay" Renteria; great-grandchildren: Jordan Tealer, Amiyah Cooper, Jaidan Tealer and Maddox Tealer; aunt: Elisa Calderon Diaz and numerous, nieces, nephews, cousin, extended family, and friends she considered family.
She is preceded in death by her parents: Jesus and Manuela Espinoza; brother: Israel Espinoza; uncle: Miguel Gonzalez; aunt: Prima Jimenez; nephew: Edward Espinoza; cousin: Estella Villa; grandmother: Eustacia Flores and uncle: Pablo Flores.
A Rosary will be recited at 7:00 pm Thursday, January 16, 2020 at Acres West. Funeral Services will be 10:00 am Friday, January 17, 2020 at St. Anthony Catholic Church with the interment to follow at the Rosehill Gardens section of the Ector County Cemetery. Arrangements are entrusted to Acres West Funeral Chapel and condolences to the family may be sent online at acreswestfuneral.com
Published in Odessa American on Jan. 15, 2020