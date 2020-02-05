Odessa American Obituaries
|
Odessa Funeral Home
1700 North Jackson
Odessa, TX 79761
(432) 334-6812
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Odessa Funeral Home
1700 North Jackson
Odessa, TX 79761
Service
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
2:00 PM
St. Joseph's Catholic Church
Maria Mireles Freeman Obituary
ODESSA - Maria Mireles Freeman, 75, passed away Saturday, February 1, 2020 in Odessa, TX.

Maria was born in Alpine, TX to Juan and Francisca Mireles. She spent most of her life living in Odessa, where she gave birth to 3 sons and 1 daughter. She was a master cook and enjoyed seeing her family and friends enjoy her cooking. She will be greatly missed.

Maria is preceded in death by her father, Juan Mireles; mother, Francisca Mireles; son, Ernesto Salas and son, Edward Gomez.

Maria is survived by her daughter and her daughter's husband Gracie & Mario Dominguez; son; Nat Freeman; 6 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren.

Visitation for Maria will take place on Thursday, February 6, 2020 from 9:00am-9:00pm at Odessa Funeral Home. Services will take plat at St. Joseph's Catholic Church with Father Chavez officiating on Friday, February 7, 2020 at 2:00 pm. Burial will follow at Ector County Cemetery.
Published in Odessa American on Feb. 5, 2020
