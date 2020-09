Or Copy this URL to Share

ODESSA - Maria Ramirez Duran, 66, of Odessa, died Monday, September 28, 2020, in Odessa. Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 AM Thursday October 1, 2020, at St. Mary's Catholic Church. Burial will follow at 2:00 PM in Balmorhea, Texas Father Bernadito Getigan is officiating. Arrangements are by MARTINEZ FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY of Odessa.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store