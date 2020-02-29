|
ODESSA - MariaLuisa Matta of Odessa, Texas passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her three daughters and granddaughter while listening to her favorite Christian Song "Entre Tus Manos". She is reunited with the love of her life Felipe Matta of 55 years once again. She was born in San Francisco Ojinaga, Chih. In her younger years, she enjoyed being a C.C.D. teacher. She was a member of St. Anthony's Catholic Church. Her hobbies were caring for her grandchildren, knitting, gardening, praying her rosary, and watching her telenovellas. She loved to spend time with her family and she never knew a stranger. She always accepted everybody. She was the matriarch and nurturer of the family. She would always ask if you were hungry, if you were doing well, and if you were behaving yourself because God is always watching. She enjoyed making people laugh and she enjoyed a good joke. Recently she found Snapchat to be a hoot! MariaLuisa is survived by her daughters Irma Matta, Norma Matta, Delma Garcia and son-in- law (she called son) Arturo P. Garcia (Moose). She is survived by five grandchildren: Felipe Garcia, Alex Garcia, Alexandria Luna and her husband Eric Luna, Noel Pacheco, Beto Pacheco and two great grandchildren: Christopher Tapia, Benjamin Luna. MariaLuisa is survived by her brothers Guillermo Baeza, Alfredo Baeza, Oscar Baeza. She is preceded in death by her parents, her brother Diego Baeza and sisters Margarita Garcia and Teresa de Jesus Carrasco. A visitation will be held Sunday March 1, 2020 from 9am-9pm at Odessa Funeral Home with a Rosary at 7pm. Funeral Mass will be held the following day on Monday March 2, 2020 at 2pm at Saint Anthony's Catholic Church.
Published in Odessa American on Feb. 29, 2020