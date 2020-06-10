ODESSA - Marianna McCook Niemann, age 88, went to be with our Lord on Thursday, June 4, 2020.
Funeral Service will be Friday, June 12, at 10:00 am at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home Chapel, with the Reverend Clydel Chapman officiating.
Marianna was born November 10, 1931 in the backseat of a Studebaker in front of the Heinz Pickle Factory in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Her parents were Helen Patricia McDavitt, Canadian socialite, and John Ahl McCook, heir to Pittsburgh Steel and descendant of the Fighting McCooks of the Union Army. She enjoyed a comfortable childhood as a middle child in Allison Park, with winters in Miami Beach. She was enamored with her childhood home and often shared stories of her little brother, Johnny, chasing her up the front stairs and down the back stairs. She was affectionately known as "Cookie" in her years at Hampton High School, where she was a majorette and met many lifelong friends. She talked about holding dance parties in her basement, where her mother often played matchmaker among her friends. She lost her mother at only 16-years-old and the grief of this loss, as well as the wisdom she instilled, would last forever.
Marianna married her high school sweetheart at 17. He tragically passed away only seven months later, leaving her five months pregnant. She soon began a difficult life as a young, widowed mother but found strength in her love for her daughter, Pat.
She later met a soldier stationed nearby who, although his name was Melvin, introduced himself jokingly as "Jim", a name she would call him the rest of his life. Upon leaving the Army, he brought Marianna and Pat to Texas and the two were married on August 6, 1955 at Zion Lutheran Church in Priddy, Texas, with the Reverend John Striepe officiating. They moved to Odessa and in 1956, they gave birth to a son, Steve.
Marianna kept busy as a homemaker as well as babysitting and ironing for the public. She devoted herself to her children and was an extremely attentive mother. Both of her children graduated from Odessa High School and she remained a Broncho fan thereafter. Following in the footsteps of her mother, she found a match for her son and set the two up on a blind date. It was successful and she loved to tell others that she picked out her daughter-in-law herself. She began selling Avon with her new daughter-in-law in September of 1981 and found joy in this new means of connecting with other people, meeting many new friends and acquaintances along the way. Within a few minutes of meeting anyone, they would know four things about her: she is a Yankee from Pennsylvania; she is full-blooded Irish; she sold Avon; and her children and grandchildren were perfect.
Marianna was preceded in death by her parents, John and Helen McCook; her sister Helen Pollock; and brother, John "Johnny" McCook; and grandson-in-law, Ron Dawson. She is survived by her daughter, Pat Martinez and husband Al of Odessa; son, Steve Niemann and wife Tyann of Odessa; grandchildren: Tracy Dawson and children Ethan and Abbey of Odessa; Chris Martinez and children Mariah and Leixy of Rowlett; Jesse (Brenda) Martinez and children of San Antonio; Selma Martinez and children of San Antonio; Eric Martinez of San Antonio; Tiffany (Lucas) Collier and children Ethan, Lily, and Madeline of Odessa; Nicole (Donnie) Paine and children Elora, Elijah, Elian, Elana, and Eldwyn of Osseo, Wisconsin; Stephanie (Chris) Tibbets and children Stephen, Colt and Bronte of Azle; and Shawn (Allison) Niemann and children Emily, Van, Bryan and Aaron of Grand Prairie; and many nieces, nephews and friends.
Pallbearers: Chris Martinez, Shawn Niemann, Lucas Collier, Chris Tibbets, Ethan Floyd, Greg Niemann
Honorary pallbearers: Donnie Paine, Stephen Garcia, Mariah Martinez.
Arrangements are entrusted to Sunset Memorial Gardens and Funeral Home. To send family condolences please sign her guestbook at www.sunsetodessa.com.
Published in Odessa American on Jun. 10, 2020.