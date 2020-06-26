ROBERT LEE - Marilee Leuenberger Holmes, 1949-2020
"Be still, and know that I am God." Psalm 46:10
Marilee Holmes passed peacefully on June 22, 2020. Born in Kermit on November 23, 1949, she was a resident of Odessa and member of First Baptist Church most of her life. After graduating from Odessa High School, she attended Odessa College, Texas Tech University, Sul Ross State University, and The University if Texas Permian Basin to complete her Bachelor's and Master's Degrees in Education. She married Son Holmes in 1974 and their love has continually grown for 45 years. Her children and grandchildren were her pride and joy and her passion for education was evident in her first teaching position in 1972 and continued through her retirement from ECISD in 2018.
She & Son moved to Robert Lee, Texas in 2019 to enjoy the country life. Marilee's kindness and love for God was appreciated by family & friends of all ages. She truly exemplified Christ in all her decisions and actions.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Bert & Betty Leuenberger and son-in-law, Burke Lewis, Sr. Those who will miss her dearly are her husband, W. L. "Son" Holmes; son William "Trey" Holmes (wife Kara, children Kate, Justin, and Alisa) of Fort Worth, TX; daughter LeeAnne Holmes Lewis (children, Marilee and Burke) of Canton, TX; sisters Charlene Toulouse (Rand) of Benbrook, TX, and Joanne Sutton (Dave) of Custer, SD; and other family members.
A Memorial for Marilee will be scheduled at a later date. A gift in honor of Marilee's passion for all childrens' education can be made to the KinderFrogs School at Texas Christian University, a program for children with special needs. Gifts can be made online at www.kindefrogs.tcu.edu, or mailed with a note "for restricted KinderFrogs Funds in memory of Marilee Holmes" to
KinderFrogs
P.O. Box 297415
Fort Worth, TX 76129
Published in Odessa American on Jun. 26, 2020.