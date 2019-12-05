Odessa American Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hubbard-Kelly Funeral Home
601 North Alleghaney
Odessa, TX 79761
(432) 332-0991
Resources
More Obituaries for Marilyn Doughten
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marilyn June Fritz (Davis) Doughten

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marilyn June Fritz (Davis) Doughten Obituary
ODESSA - Marilyn June Davis Fritz Doughten, 86, of Odessa, passed away Monday, December 2, 2019 at Medical Center Hospital. She was born October 25, 1933 in Malakoff, Texas to the late Joe Harold and Jo Mae (Embree) Davis.

She is preceded in death by her sister, Jeanne Brown; husband, W.E. "Buddy" Fritz; husband, Donald Doughten; and granddaughter, Megan Jarvis.

Marilyn is survived by her daughter, Jenna Jarvis and husband Rick; son, Fred Fritz and wife Cynthia; brother, Joe Davis and wife Carole; 6 grandchildren; and her extended family, Don's children Kevin Doughten and Debbie Marrs and their families.

Visitation will be from 11 AM - 6 PM on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at Hubbard-Kelly Funeral Home. Funeral services will be on Thursday, December 5, 2019 at 10 AM at Sherwood Church of Christ with Lynn Money officiating. Graveside services will follow at 4 PM at Sunset Memorial Gardens.

Please visit hubbardkellyfuneralhome.com to leave online condolences.
Published in Odessa American on Dec. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marilyn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hubbard-Kelly Funeral Home
Download Now