ODESSA - Marilyn June Davis Fritz Doughten, 86, of Odessa, passed away Monday, December 2, 2019 at Medical Center Hospital. She was born October 25, 1933 in Malakoff, Texas to the late Joe Harold and Jo Mae (Embree) Davis.
She is preceded in death by her sister, Jeanne Brown; husband, W.E. "Buddy" Fritz; husband, Donald Doughten; and granddaughter, Megan Jarvis.
Marilyn is survived by her daughter, Jenna Jarvis and husband Rick; son, Fred Fritz and wife Cynthia; brother, Joe Davis and wife Carole; 6 grandchildren; and her extended family, Don's children Kevin Doughten and Debbie Marrs and their families.
Visitation will be from 11 AM - 6 PM on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at Hubbard-Kelly Funeral Home. Funeral services will be on Thursday, December 5, 2019 at 10 AM at Sherwood Church of Christ with Lynn Money officiating. Graveside services will follow at 4 PM at Sunset Memorial Gardens.
Published in Odessa American on Dec. 5, 2019