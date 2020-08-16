ODESSA - MARILYN SUE BENEFIELD was called home on August 12, 2020 to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Born in Odessa on April 11, 1975, she was 45 years old. Graveside Services will be held at 10:00 AM, Monday August 17, 2020 at Sunset Memorial Gardens with Donnie Rollie, Chaplin of Home Hospice, officiating. Marilyn, the daughter of Susan and Dale Benefield, sister of Seth Benefield, and the aunt of Janyce Benefield, graduated from Permian High in 1993. She worked as a service writer for ASCO for 5 years. She picked up her first guitar at age 12 and mastered it. She was in several bands over the years, wrote music, lyrics and whoever she played music with was very fortunate. She was a wonderful artist, did many paintings for family and friends. She also tattooed for a time and did beautiful work. She liked doing paranormal investigating with SCAREDY CAT INC. Marilyn is preceded in death by her Mee Maw, Mattie Sue Cavender; Grandad, RC Cavender; and Uncle Johnny Lee Cavender. The Benefield's wish to send their sincere Thanks to Medical Center Hospital, 2nd floor ICU nurses and doctors and 5th floor nurses and doctors; especially Home Hospice everyone was so WONDERFUL, God Bless all of you! Arrangements are entrusted to Sunset Memorial Gardens and Funeral Home. To send condolences to the family, please sign her guestbook at www.sunsetodessa.com
