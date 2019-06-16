ODESSA - Marilyn Sue Jones, 72 of Odessa died June 12, 2019, in Lubbock, TX.



Funeral service will be at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, June 18, 2019, at First Baptist Church Odessa with Byron McWilliams officiating.



Marilyn was born Marilyn Sue Kruschke on May 11, 1947, in Wichita Falls, TX to Marvin and Joyce Kruschke. She met her husband, Lewis Jones in McCamey, TX. Marilyn and Lewis raised their three children Jim, James, and Joyce in Odessa, TX.



Marilyn followed in her mother's footsteps and became a cosmetologist. After having children, she and her husband bought P.I.E. which they ran and operated for 27 years. Marilyn started JR Safety with Lynn Reese in the late 1990's. Marilyn continued her passion for personal safety by becoming an instructor in the Occupational Health and Safety program at both Odessa College and Eastern New Mexico University in Ruidoso.



Marilyn loved her family and friends deeply and found great joy in caring for others. She gave freely to those in her life and blessed so many with her excellent hospitality. She loved her community and particularly enjoyed assisting with the annual Marine Corp Birthday Celebration. Marilyn was a member of First Baptist Church Odessa for many years; she loved the church and her church family and participated in many events and committees throughout the years. Marilyn's family and friends will forever cherish her memory and rejoice in knowing they will be reunited one day in Heaven.



Marilyn is preceded in death by her parents, her husband of 37 years, Lewis Jones, her brother Marvin Kruschke, Jr (Bay), nephew Marvin Kruschke III (Ryan), and niece Jennifer Janell Kelting.



She is survived by her daughter Joyce Jones of Odessa, TX, son Jim and his wife, Kay Jones of Austin, TX, and son James Jones; her sister, Dia Kelting and her husband Joe of Portales, NM; Grandchildren: Kristin Beal and her husband Mathew, Alison Hernandez and her husband Marc, Austin Jones and his wife Morgan, Tyler Jones, Cody Jones and Samira Jones; Great-grandchildren: Luke and Clara Hernandez and Cash Beal.