|
|
COLORADO CITY - Mark Lewis, 62, Colorado City, formerly of Odessa, passed away at his home in Colorado City on Wednesday, March 18, 2020.
He was born on July 14, 1957 in Arlington Texas to Ferris and Margaret Ann Conkling Lewis
Mark was a hard-working man who spent the majority of his life as an oilfield hand. He worked hard so that he could be a great provider for his family, he was a Christian man, a great husband, father, and grandfather, and loved his children and grandchildren with all his heart, as well as his dogs. Mark graduated in Odessa where he spent some time in college, and where he spent most of his time in the oil field. In 2012 he moved to Colorado City where he worked as a heavy equipment operator at the landfill until his health made it so that he was unable to work. He was a no-nonsense type of man who enjoyed his privacy, working on and riding his motorcycle, and going fishing.
Mark is survived by his wife Tammie Lewis of Colorado City, by his sons Matt Lewis and wife Lori of Odessa and Arron Lewis of Odessa, by his daughters Alicia Lewis of Abilene, Angie Lewis of Odessa, and Sara Lewis of Odessa and her significant other Eric Vandever, as well as by his stepchildren Tera Baker of Ardmore Oklahoma, Billy Baker of Ardmore Oklahoma, and Nick Byrne of Lubbock, and by his 18 grandchildren. He is also survived by his brother Bryan Lewis and wife Cathy of Odessa and by a sister Kristy McGill and husband Larry of Odessa.
He was preceded in death by his parents
A memorial service for mark will be held privately at a later date.
Arrangements are under the direction of Kiker Seale Funeral Home in Colorado City
Published in Odessa American on Mar. 22, 2020